Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan act as regional anchors for stability, security, cooperation - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan continue to act as guarantors of stability, security, and cooperation in the region, MP Soltan Mammadov told Trend reports.

"The state visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Kazakhstan holds strategic importance not only for strengthening bilateral ties but also for advancing transport-logistics projects, energy cooperation, the unity of the Turkic world, and Eurasian integration. The shared historical, cultural, and spiritual values of our peoples provide a reliable foundation for developing these relations,” he noted.

He highlighted that in an interview with Kazinform, President Ilham Aliyev underlined the high level of bilateral relations and the solid foundation of strategic partnership between the two countries.

“Thanks to the successful policies pursued by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, relations between our countries have entered a rapid development phase in recent years. Reciprocal visits by the heads of state and numerous agreements signed have deepened cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. Today, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan stand as guarantors of stability, security, and cooperation in the region,” Mammadov said.

The MP added that new transport and logistics corridors around the Caspian Sea, particularly the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, align the mutual interests of both nations and reshape the economic map of the region and Eurasia.

“By strengthening ties in the oil, gas, and energy sectors, the two countries can enhance their influence in the Eurasian energy market and play a leading role in forming alternative routes. Documents signed during the visit demonstrate an intent to expand cooperation into digital economy, innovation, and industrial sectors, adding new dimensions to bilateral relations,” he explained.

Mammadov concluded that diversified cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan not only strengthens their regional positions but also enhances their ability to pursue independent policies in a geography of significant interest to global powers.

