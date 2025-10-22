Project “Heavenly Religions” presented at the Vatican (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The triptych created by Azerbaijani carpet weavers as part of the “Heavenly Religions” project has been presented at the Vatican, Trend reports.

This artwork, presented during First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva’s meeting with Pope Leo XIV, is dedicated to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, reflecting deep philosophical ideas and the spirit of national craftsmanship.

Each of the three carpets symbolizes different religions and cultures; together, they express universal human values such as peace, compassion, and justice. The project serves as an embodiment of universal values and a cultural diplomacy initiative rooted in Azerbaijani heritage.

The triptych is planned to be exhibited both at the Vatican and in various countries around the world. In this context, the artwork carries significant cultural and political meaning, promoting Azerbaijan’s multicultural heritage on the global stage.

It provides a platform for Azerbaijan’s cultural voice to be heard internationally, demonstrating that Azerbaijani carpet art embodies not only aesthetic beauty but also profound philosophical depth.