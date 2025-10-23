Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan trade turnover nearly triples in 9M2025

Photo: Ministry of Investment, Industry and Science of the Moscow region of Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23.​ Trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan surged significantly from January through September 2025, reaching $568.1 million.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this figure marks an increase of $370.3 million, or 2.9 times, compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, trade with Kazakhstan accounted for 1.61 percent of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover during this period.

Azerbaijan exported goods worth $70.4 million to Kazakhstan, down $19.6 million or 21.8 percent from last year. Imports from Kazakhstan reached $497.7 million, a rise of $389.9 million or 4.6 times year-on-year, making Kazakhstan the 7th-largest supplier of goods to Azerbaijan. Non-oil exports accounted for $70.2 million of total shipments to Kazakhstan, reflecting a 21 percent, or $18.7 million, decline from last year.

To note, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover with foreign countries amounted to $35.3 billion for the period from January through September 2025. The data obtained from the country's State Customs Committee indicates that this is $877 million, or 2.5 percent, more than the same period last year.

Of the foreign trade turnover, $18.6 billion was accounted for by exports and $16.7 billion by imports. Compared to the same period last year, exports decreased by $1.2 billion, or 6.3 percent, while imports increased by $2.1 billion, or 14.5 percent.

Consequently, foreign trade resulted in a positive balance of $.83 billion. This is $3.3 billion, or 2.8 times less than a year earlier.