Azerbaijan boosts its environmental protection spending in 9M2025

Azerbaijan’s state budget allocated 226 million manat ($132.9 million) for environmental protection during the first nine months of 2025. This amount represents an increase of 10.5 million manat ($6.2 million), or 4.9 percent, compared to the same period last year

