“Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW” festival registration begins (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ The doors are wide open for registration on the website of the much-anticipated “Fly to Baku. Art Weekend.” The “Sense the Future NOW” festival is set to bring together art, culture, and ecology from October 31 through November 2, creating a melting pot of creativity and sustainability, Trend reports.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the event’s official page (www.bakuartweekend.az) lays all its cards on the table for art enthusiasts eager to dive into the full program.

The three-day extravaganza will showcase an extensive array of over 40 engagements across multiple venues in Baku. Engagement in the initiative necessitates online registration, subsequent to which a QR code will be dispatched to the participants' email addresses. Personnel from the Regional Development Public Union (RIIB) will facilitate QR code verifications and provide directional support to attendees during the event.



Guardians of minors enrolling in the entertainment initiative are required to finalize the registration process, and all festival engagements will incur no financial obligations.

Additional information and inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

