Azerbaijan set to boost green energy co-op with Turkmenistan — official

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 22. Azerbaijan plans to actively develop a strategic partnership with Turkmenistan in the field of energy and green transformation, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the XXX Anniversary International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2025.”

According to him, Central Asia and adjacent regions are gradually turning into a single geopolitical and economic space. Azerbaijan's experience shows that sustainable cooperation and diversification of energy resources are key to the stability and security of the region.

"Energy security and sustainability must be combined with the development of renewable energy. In the coming years, we will complete the integration of solar and wind power plants in Azerbaijan with a total capacity of about 2.7 GW, which will allow us to increase the share of green energy in installed capacity to 40-45 percent by 2035," Zeynalov said.

He noted that Azerbaijan is actively using its strategic location to develop integration and connect energy networks with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which creates the conditions for the implementation of a new transport and energy corridor through the region.

“This will enable the regions to jointly implement projects in traditional and renewable energy and ensure a reliable supply to the markets of Europe and the Middle East,” the deputy minister stressed.