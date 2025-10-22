Central Bank of Azerbaijan unveils main culprit fueling inflation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The main factor impacting the inflation growth in Azerbaijan is the rise in agricultural production prices, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference held today on the interest rate corridor parameters, Trend reports.

He noted that according to October forecasts, annual inflation will rise by 0.3 percentage points in 2025 to six percent.

"It's expected to increase by 0.4 percentage points to 5.7 percent in 2026. The upward revision of the inflation forecast is mainly due to supply-side factors," the official stressed.