Estonian FM visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ Estonia’s Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahkna, visited Baku’s Victory Park on October 22, ​Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of Tsahkna in the park.

The Estonian Minister laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

He was briefed on the park, which honors the unparalleled valor of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, commemorates the historic Victory, and pays tribute to the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs. The Victory Arch at the park’s entrance, symbolizing the 44-day Patriotic War, stands 44 meters high, 22 meters wide, and is supported by 44 columns.

Victory Park, covering nearly 10 hectares, was inaugurated on November 8, 2024, by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

