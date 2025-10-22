Georgia, UN ESCAP discuss joint efforts on energy efficiency and digital transformation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili met with Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), to discuss expanding cooperation across key areas of sustainable development, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on joint initiatives in renewable energy, energy efficiency, digital transformation, and the development of green transport.

The sides also discussed the upcoming Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, where Alisjahbana will participate on October 22 and deliver a keynote address during the "Rethinking Global Trade" panel discussion.

ESCAP serves as an inclusive intergovernmental platform for 53 member states and 9 associate members across the Asia-Pacific region, promoting cooperation in pursuit of sustainable development. Alisjahbana has held her current post as UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP since 2018.