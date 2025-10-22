Azerbaijan joins high-level event "From Baku to Belem: Climate Action Towards Resilient and Enlightened Societies" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister, COP29 Lead Negotiator, Yalchin Rafiyev has taken part in the high-level event "From Baku to Belem: Climate Action Towards Resilient and Enlightened Societies" held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

The opening session of the event was addressed by Rafiyev, as well as Assistant Directors-General of UNESCO Lidia Arthur Brito and Tawfik Jelassi.

In his speech, Rafiyev briefed on the main results achieved by Azerbaijan during its presidency of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) (COP29) and Azerbaijan's role in climate diplomacy.

He emphasized the key role of education, science and culture in the fight against climate change.

The official said that the COP29 conference hosted by Azerbaijan was remembered for a number of important developments, such as the New Climate Finance Goal (NCQG), the Baku-Belize Roadmap (1.3T), agreement on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement - the launch of carbon markets and strengthening public-private partnerships; the full operation of the Loss and Damage Fund, as well as initiatives put forward within the framework of the COP29 presidency.

The speech emphasized that Azerbaijan intends to strengthen climate action within the framework of the COP29 presidency and thereafter, in close cooperation with regional and global partners, and to contribute to a science-based and just climate transition.

The assistant directors-general of UNESCO, stressing the historic results of COP29, thanked Azerbaijan for its support in building synergy between climate change and the topics on the UNESCO agenda within the framework of COP29 and in the subsequent period.

Rafiyev met with Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol as part of his visit to Paris.

The meeting exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and the energy initiatives of the COP29 presidency.

In addition, a working lunch meeting was held with the Permanent Representatives of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and a group of other countries to UNESCO.

During the meeting, issues such as the achievements of Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency, the impacts of climate change on the SIDS countries, and the continued support our country provides to the SIDS countries were discussed, and future directions of cooperation were discussed.