Azerbaijani parliamentary delegates deliver speeches at 151st IPU Assembly debates (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, headed by Parliament Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova, made their mark during a working visit to Geneva, Switzerland, where they rolled up their sleeves and took part in the discussions at the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), sharing their thoughts and insights, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The delegation members—MP Sevil Mikayilova—spoke at the meetings of the organization’s Executive Committee and the Bureau of Women Parliamentarians, and MP Amina Aghazade—at the meetings of the organization’s Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights and at general discussions.

MP Kamran Bayramov spoke at the meetings of the PAI’s Standing Committees on Peace and International Security and United Nations Affairs and at general discussions.

The delegation participants articulated a spectrum of perspectives and strategic propositions regarding the subjects broached in their oratory, alongside considerations for the forthcoming initiatives of the entity.

All three members of the delegation also participated in the Meeting of the Eurasian Group.

MP Rizvan Nabiyev participated in the Coordination Meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly held within the framework of the Assembly.

The next session of the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments of the Organization’s Member States was also held within the framework of the 151st Assembly.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of the Azerbaijani Parliament Staff Farid Hajiyev briefed on the work done by the parliament in the field of digital transformation, the modern information technologies applied, and the results achieved in this direction.

In the context of the Assembly's operational paradigm, a Memorandum of Understanding was executed between the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC) and the Azerbaijani Parliament, delineating the parameters for convening the 20th session of the organization in Baku in the year 2026.



The instrument of agreement was executed by the PUIC Secretary General, Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass, alongside Farid Hajiyev.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is the global organization of national parliaments, established in 1889 to promote peace, democracy, and cooperation. It provides a forum for parliamentary dialogue and action on global issues, working to support parliaments, uphold human rights, and achieve sustainable development, and its members include the national parliaments of some 178 countries.

The Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC) is an organization that brings together the parliaments of the 57 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Established in 1999, with its headquarters in Tehran, its purpose is to foster inter-parliamentary dialogue and cooperation, promote solidarity among its members, and advance shared interests within the Islamic world through parliamentary diplomacy.

