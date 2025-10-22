Azerbaijan signals willingness to team up on fresh transit and logistics projects

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. We believe new initiatives will be implemented in the fields of transport, logistics and transit, and the geoeconomic importance of the region will further increase through our joint efforts in the coming years, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

"Today, we are taking our successful cooperation in the oil and gas sector to a new stage and developing it in the direction of green energy," he announced.

The prime minister noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia are also strong partners in the development of renewable energy sources and the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor initiative.

"This is an indicator of our common vision for the future and our commitment to the principles of sustainable development.

There is no doubt that multilateral cooperation serves to strengthen stability, mutual trust and long-term partnership in the region.

Azerbaijan will continue to spare no effort to fully realize the transit and energy potential of the region, to build sustainable logistics chains and green energy corridors. We are ready for open and mutually beneficial cooperation with all partners in this direction," Asadov stressed.

