Uzbekistan turns up heat on oil sector sustainability with APG initiative

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 21. Uzbekistan’s Saneg company, in partnership with its strategic Swiss partner VEMA Carbon, has successfully implemented a project to utilize associated petroleum gas (APG) at the Shurchi oil preparation plant in the Navoi region, Trend reports.

The project, which involved an investment of approximately $1.5 million, now processes between 20,000 and 25,000 m³ of gas daily. This not only enhances the energy efficiency of the enterprise but also contributes to a significant reduction in CO₂ emissions. To ensure a stable supply for further processing and utilization, a 3 km gas pipeline has been constructed to connect the plant with the “Akdjar Gathering Station.”

All phases of the project - from design to commissioning -were carried out using advanced engineering solutions and in strict compliance with industrial and environmental safety standards.

“The project reflects Saneg's ongoing ESG strategy focused on reducing our carbon footprint and supporting the sustainable development of Uzbekistan’s oil and gas sector. In the near future, we plan to increase daily gas processing volumes to 50,000 m³ by bringing additional wells into operation,” said Saneg CEO Tulkin Yusupov.

Saneg (Sanoat Energetika Guruhi) is one of Uzbekistan's largest vertically integrated oil and gas businesses, producing 80 percent of the country's oil output from 103 fields (tons of oil per day). Saneg is the executor of Uzbekistan's national strategy to boost oil production, which puts the country on pace to produce up to 2 million tons per year by 2030.