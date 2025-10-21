Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Economy Materials 21 October 2025 10:59 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, took a dip of $0.34, or 0.55 percent, on October 20 from the previous level, landing at $61.83 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.34, or 0.56 percent, to $59.91 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $0.37, or 0.75 percent, to $48.7 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $0.34, or 0.56 percent, to $60.57 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

