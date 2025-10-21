Uzbekistan, Latvia discuss development of bilateral cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 21. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Baiba Braže to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation, Uzbek FM wrote on X page, Trend reports.

“During the meeting, we discussed the positive dynamics of Uzbekistan–Latvia relations and reaffirmed our shared commitment to deepening political dialogue, enhancing trade and investment cooperation, and strengthening people-to-people ties,” Saidov noted.

“We also exchanged views on regional and global developments, underscoring the importance of dialogue, mutual respect, and partnership in addressing today’s challenges,” the post reads.