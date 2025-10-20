Iran's South Pars company details its gas production volume
Over 27 years, Iran’s SPGC delivered 2.36 billion m³ of natural gas from 2.78 billion m³ of rich gas. It also produced 3.47 million barrels of gas condensate. Currently, the company processes 650 million m³ of gas daily, producing over 600 million m³ of natural gas and various petrochemical products.
