Azerbaijani parliament speaker addresses 151st Assembly of IPU (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Azerbaijani Parliament Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova spoke at the "Protecting Humanitarian Norms and Supporting Humanitarian Action in Times of Crisis" discussion during the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Geneva, Switzerland today, a source in the parliament told Trend.

Gafarova highlighted the increasing number of conflicts and natural disasters worldwide, which bring new humanitarian challenges such as violence, displacement, crises, and hunger.

She referenced the recent warning by the UN Secretary-General about the global humanitarian system being on the brink of collapse, emphasizing the urgent need for joint action.

The chairperson briefed the participants on the Joint Declaration signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington in August this year and noted that the parties also initialed a peace agreement, marking a historic step toward ending the long-standing Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

She expressed hope that this milestone would open a new chapter of lasting peace, stability, and sustainable development in the South Caucasus, demonstrating that even long-standing conflicts can be resolved through dialogue and political will.

The official pointed out that the Azerbaijani people have firsthand experience of humanitarian crises.

She recalled that nearly one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons due to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict in the early 1990s, a major tragedy for a population of eight million.

Thanks to sustained national efforts and international support, Azerbaijan managed to meet the urgent needs of these displaced populations.

After regaining territorial integrity in 2020, Azerbaijan launched large-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation projects in liberated areas, with over 50,000 people now living, working, and studying there - a testament to the strong political will and humanitarian commitment under President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s leadership.

However, Gafarova noted that serious challenges remain, highlighting the threat posed by landmines that endanger lives and hinder reconstruction.

She emphasized that during the occupation, Armenia planted numerous mines in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories.

Since 2020, over 400 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured by mines.

These mines and war remnants also cause severe environmental damage by polluting soil and water, destroying biodiversity, and preventing cultivation of fertile lands.

The chairperson stressed that humanitarian demining in Azerbaijan is not only a security measure but also an act of environmental restoration.

Gafarova highlighted that reconstruction in liberated territories integrates sustainable development and “green principles” at every stage.

New "smart villages" and "green energy zones" are being established to ensure restoration goes hand-in-hand with environmental renewal. Humanitarian recovery and ecological balance must develop together, she said.

She also drew attention to the humanitarian issue of missing persons, noting that nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing during the conflict and their families are still awaiting answers - a national pain and a universal humanitarian concern.

Gafarova reiterated that Azerbaijan has made humanitarian demining its 18th National Sustainable Development Goal and invites other countries to adopt similar approaches.

Azerbaijan also organizes international conferences on humanitarian demining and founded the “Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons”, a valuable platform for exchanging ideas and best practices.

In conclusion, the parliament head said that while Azerbaijan once received humanitarian aid, it now acts as a donor country, supporting the UN and global humanitarian efforts.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan assisted over 80 countries and, over the past five years, has provided more than $350 million in humanitarian, financial, and technical aid to over 140 countries.

Through these efforts, Azerbaijan demonstrates that peace, humanitarian action, and environmental sustainability are inseparable, she added.

