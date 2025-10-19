Greek imports of Azerbaijani oil surge in 9M2025
Azerbaijan exported 500,700 tons of oil and petroleum products worth $268.5 million to Greece in the first nine months of 2025, a 1.9-fold increase in value and 2.2-fold rise in volume compared to last year. Greece ranked seventh among the top destinations for Azerbaijani oil exports.
