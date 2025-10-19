Slovenia sees growth in road, air, sea transport in 8M2025

Photo: Statistical Office of Slovenia

In August 2025, Slovenia recorded steady growth in transport and mobility indicators, with increases in vehicle registrations, air and sea traffic, and cross-border movement. Despite declines in rail freight, road and maritime transport showed notable gains, reflecting the country’s expanding logistics and travel activity.

