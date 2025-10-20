BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.​ A jazz concert will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Center following the opening events of the "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" project on October 31, Trend reports.

The stage will come alive with the enchanting melodies of the iconic songbird Cheryl "Pepsii" Riley, harmonizing with the "Interplay" ensemble, weaving a tapestry of R&B and jazz improvisations that dance like fireflies in the twilight.

Cheryl "Pepsii" Riley and the "Interplay" group are performing in Baku as part of the 20th Baku Jazz Festival, with the concert serving as the grand finale of the festival at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Born in Brooklyn, Riley began her career as a nurse caring for children with physical disabilities. She gained international fame with her heartfelt ballad "Thanks for My Child," which reached the top of the Billboard R&B chart in 1988. Along with her powerhouse vocals and heartstring-tugging performances, Riley is also recognized as an actress.

The "Interplay" group is a harmonious trio, weaving together the threads of collaboration and creativity as they dance through the realms of jazz and free improvisation.

