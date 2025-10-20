Azerbaijan's ASCO estimates waste dumping volume by ships in 9M2025
In the first nine months of 2025, ASCO, part of AZCON Holding, managed 73,419 m³ of domestic wastewater and 2,663.5 m³ of bilge water from its vessels. From coastal facilities, 59,045 tons of wastewater and 1,406.8 tons of abrasive waste were safely disposed of. Additionally, 21.54 tons of paper, plastic, and metal were sent for recycling.
