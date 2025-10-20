EBRD backs sustainable agriculture in Uzbekistan via Global Export project

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a 5 million euro loan to Uzbekistan’s Global Export Company to support its shift from commodity trading to value-added processing. The financing will fund a new production facility, advanced processing lines for organic beans, and working capital, strengthening the company’s export potential and sustainable agriculture practices.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register