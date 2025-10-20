EBRD backs sustainable agriculture in Uzbekistan via Global Export project
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a 5 million euro loan to Uzbekistan’s Global Export Company to support its shift from commodity trading to value-added processing. The financing will fund a new production facility, advanced processing lines for organic beans, and working capital, strengthening the company’s export potential and sustainable agriculture practices.
