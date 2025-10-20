Iran calls European parties step up as reliable stakeholder in nuclear dispute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Iran has called on the European trio to take credible and effective steps as a reliable partner in addressing ongoing nuclear and regional issues, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on October 20, Trend reports.

Baghaei said that Tehran has observed actions indicating that Europe protests its own failure to fulfill commitments.

“Germany’s chancellor recently stated that Europe could not play any significant role in West Asian processes, even if it wanted to. This shows that Europe lacks the necessary capacity to act effectively as a reliable partner,” he noted.

Baghaei highlighted that since 2018, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has issued multiple official reports reflecting Iran’s transparent steps regarding its nuclear program. Meanwhile, the United States and the European trio have sought to activate the “Snapback” mechanism under the now-expired United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, contrary to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

On September 26, the UN Security Council held a meeting on the initial text of a resolution submitted by Russia and China to extend the validity of Resolution 2231 and prevent the activation of the “snapback” mechanism. At the meeting, four countries voted in favor of the resolution, nine countries voted against it, and two countries abstained. Thus, as of September 28, the UN Security Council resolutions against Iran have been reinstated.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231. This resolution led to the repeal of six previous resolutions against Iran and the lifting of extensive sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program.

According to Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, various stages are initiated upon a complaint by one of the states participating in the plan regarding a violation of the plan by another party. If these stages do not lead to a resolution, the complaining country may raise the issue with the UN Security Council. If Iran's complaint is filed and accepted by the UN Security Council, international sanctions against Iran may be reinstated. In addition, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action authorizes members of the UN Security Council to take military action against Iran.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel