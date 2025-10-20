Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 20 October 2025 17:43 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan boosts transport network with new Termez bus terminal
Photo: The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 20. A modern bus terminal has been officially opened in the Termez district of Surkhandarya region, Trend reports.

The new infrastructure project is designed to elevate the region’s transport system and provide residents with convenient, modern passenger transportation services.

The terminal can simultaneously accommodate 950 to 1,000 passengers. With its opening, transport services for residents of seven districts located along the M-41 international highway have become more accessible and efficient. This development will simplify entry and exit processes in Termez and lay the groundwork for new transport routes.

The bus terminal is expected to become a key hub not only for the city of Termez but for the entire Surkhandarya region, making a significant contribution to the region’s socio-economic development.

