Azerbaijani parliament chief calls initialing peace deal historic step to end conflict with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Signing the Joint Declaration and initialing a peace agreement by Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington in August this year mark a historic step toward ending the long-standing Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, Azerbaijani Parliament Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova said at the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Geneva, Switzerland today, Trend reports.

Gafarova expressed hope that this milestone will open a new chapter of lasting peace, stability, and sustainable development in the South Caucasus, demonstrating that even long-standing conflicts can be resolved through dialogue and political will.

On August 8, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a Joint Declaration following the Washington meeting between the Azerbaijani President and the Armenian PM.

During the same meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia” and signed a joint letter to the current OSCE Chairperson regarding the closure of the OSCE Minsk process, the OSCE Chairperson’s personal representative for the conflict discussed at the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel