Azerbaijani wrestlers advance to semi-finals at World Beach Wrestling Series in Egypt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The final stage of the World Beach Wrestling Series is underway in Alexandria, Egypt, Trend reports.

Three athletes from the Azerbaijani national team have reached the semi-finals. In the 80 kg category, Vusal Aliyev and Sahib Dadashov will face each other, guaranteeing Azerbaijan at least one finalist.

In the 90 kg category, Ibrahim Yusubov will compete against a wrestler from the USA.

The outcomes of the final stage will determine the world champions across all weight categories.