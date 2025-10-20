Azerbaijan, Int'l Financial Institutions explore new avenues for collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.​ Issues of expanding partnership between Azerbaijan and international financial institutions were discussed, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The delegation led by the CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov met with a number of financial institutions within the framework of participation in the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The meetings with financial institutions such as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mizuho Bank, UBS, and the New York Federal Reserve System also discussed the global macroeconomic situation, current trends and development prospects of the financial sector of Azerbaijan.

To note, the meetings held within the framework of the U.S. visit covering October 13-18 were of great importance in terms of further strengthening the cooperation of the CBA, as well as Azerbaijan's financial sector with international financial institutions, as well as strengthening its strategic dialogue with international partners.

