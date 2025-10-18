Iran's Mercantile Exchange sales hit rough patch
Iran's IME sales from October 11-16, 2025, totaled 3.67 million tons worth $1.13 billion, down 18%. The key sales included 2.15 million tons in industry, 193,000 tons petroleum, and 617,000 tons Kish Export. Open auctions and sub-market added 688,000 and 13,400 tons.
