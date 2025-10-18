Kazakhstan stepping up its coal mining efforts
Photo: he Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s coal mining sector demonstrated solid growth in the first nine months of 2025, both in terms of production volume and value.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy