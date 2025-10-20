Azerbaijan aims to boost its renewable energy share by 2030 - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.​ Azerbaijan plans to increase the share of renewable energy in installed capacity to 38 percent by 2030, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov stated in an article titled “Azerbaijan Becomes a Regional Energy Hub” published on October 20 in the Azerbaijan newspaper, Trend reports.

Shahbazov noted that under agreements with international partners, an additional 700 megawatts (MW) of capacity will be developed onshore and offshore, with careful consideration of energy system integration and stability. He added that Azerbaijan is collaborating with the China Electric Power Planning & Engineering Institute (EPPEI) to study the transmission network, evaluating potential demand for renewable energy, and analyzing how generation capacities can be integrated optimally into the grid.

The article emphasized that this cautious and phased approach to renewable energy development reflects Azerbaijan’s responsible stance on energy security.

Shahbazov also highlighted that the country’s long-term “green energy” agenda advances through partnerships with major international energy companies, creating a broad-scale green energy collaboration ecosystem. Among the contributing partners are Masdar, ACWA Power, BP, SOCAR Green, Nobel Energy, AGEC, Baltech, Universal International, China Datang, China Energy, Power China, TotalEnergies, Elecnor, and ROX, which play active roles in Azerbaijan’s green development initiatives.

