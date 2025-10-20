Azerbaijani-Kazakh economies priming for greater collaboration - political analyst

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 20.​ Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan possess significant potential to deepen their economic cooperation, Kazakh political analyst Aman Mambetali told reporters, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Speaking ahead of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Astana, Mambetali observed that while synergies between the two nations have progressively amplified in recent years, the existing metrics still appear modest relative to the expansive potential of both entities, thereby indicating substantial opportunities for enhanced engagement.



He underscored the extensive, multi-century historical continuum and the Turkic lineage that interlinks Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, accentuating that both nations are proactively revitalizing and fortifying their historical affiliations.



“Our current partnership is characterized by a complex interplay of logistics, cultural exchange, humanitarian initiatives, educational frameworks, economic strategies, and various other domains,” Mambetali stated.

The analyst also pointed to the political alignment between the leaderships of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and the public sentiment in both countries, creating favorable conditions for expanding the partnership. He stressed the significance of the “Turkic Belt” initiative, an economic and transport corridor expected to play a key role in regional integration and security.

“For Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan opens access to the Caucasus region, while Kazakhstan serves as a crucial logistical hub and gateway to Central Asia for Azerbaijan,” he added.

Mambetali also highlighted the importance of logistics corridors such as the Zangazur corridor, established under an agreement signed in Washington, which he said will ensure safe and efficient transport links between the two nations.

The expert recalled Kazakhstan’s consistent support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty during periods of occupation and noted that both countries share a common vision for cooperation in the field of security.

