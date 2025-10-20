Marriott plans major expansion in Uzbekistan with four new hotels

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 20. Marriott International, Inc. has announced plans to expand its presence in Uzbekistan, with four new hotels scheduled to open by the end of 2028, Trend reports.

"Uzbekistan is rapidly emerging as one of the most promising destinations in Central Asia for both leisure and business travelers. We see tremendous potential in this market, and our expansion plans reflect the growing demand for high-quality hospitality services in the country. By expanding our portfolio in Uzbekistan, we are not only offering travelers world-class accommodations but also contributing to the development of the region as a key hub for tourism and investment on the global map," said Ivica Cacic, Senior Vice President of Development for Central and Eastern Europe and the DACH region.

Marriott’s expansion in Uzbekistan underscores the company’s commitment to supporting the development of the country’s tourism infrastructure and reinforcing its positioning as a growing international hub for tourism and business in Central Asia.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, Marriott International, Inc. manages a portfolio of more than 9,600 properties under over 30 brands across 143 countries and territories.

