Azerbaijan nears final decision on hydrogen strategy consulting partner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.​ Azerbaijan is finalizing the selection of a consultant to support the implementation of its national hydrogen strategy, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov stated in an article titled “Azerbaijan Becomes a Regional Energy Hub,” published on October 20, Energy Workers' Day, in the Azerbaijan newspaper, Trend reports.

"Today, we are also focusing on another critical energy source, paving the way toward a zero-emission future: hydrogen. Hydrogen, as a key energy source leading to a zero-emission future, is an integral part of Azerbaijan’s green development and energy supply agenda. The selected consultant will help develop an Action Plan to implement the National Strategic Vision Document covering hydrogen production, consumption, and export," the article notes.

The minister emphasized that this plan will ensure systematic and targeted progress in Azerbaijan’s hydrogen sector, accelerating the country’s alignment with global energy trends.

