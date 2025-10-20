Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 20. Ilzat Kasimov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with representatives of Dongfang Electric International Corporation and Sinosure to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in renewable energy projects, Trend reports.

The dialogues concentrated on critical domains, including capital allocation and risk mitigation strategies for both current and prospective renewable energy ventures in Uzbekistan.



Consequently, the stakeholders reached a consensus to enhance fiscal and technical synergies while broadening collaborative efforts in the development of novel power transmission infrastructures nationwide.



Dongfang Electric International Corporation stands as a preeminent entity within China's energy sector, adeptly navigating the comprehensive continuum of project execution—from conceptual design and engineering paradigms to strategic procurement and construction methodologies.

