Iran announces total payouts to wheat farmers in recent months
Iran has paid roughly $2.8 billion to wheat farmers since March under its guaranteed purchase program, completing all pending payments. Authorities also confirmed recent disbursements of about 90 million dollars through the Agricultural Bank.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy