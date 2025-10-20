Greece, U.S. explore new investment avenues in innovation and infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Minister of National Economy and Finance of Greece Kyriakos Pierrakakis met in Washington with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Trend reports.

During the discussion, the two sides examined prospects for further strengthening of economic relations between Greece and the United States, with emphasis on attracting American investments in high value-added sectors, focusing on technological innovation and energy infrastructure; strengthening transatlantic trade relations and Greece’s role as a pillar of stability and growth in the wider region; and cooperation at international and European level to address modern economic challenges

Pierrakakis highlighted the significant progress of the Greek economy in recent months, noting that reforms, fiscal stability, and digital transformation are the main pillars that make Greece a reliable and attractive destination for investments. Particular reference was made to the importance of energy cooperation, with Greece playing a key role as a regional hub for the transport, storage, and interconnection of energy corridors

The meeting between the two ministers, also attended by AADE Governor George Pitsilis, was the second within six months and confirmed the relationship of trust and strategic cooperation developed between the two countries as well as their mutual commitment to closer coordination in facing international economic challenges