Azerbaijani judokas claim three medals at Guadalajara Grand Prix (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani judokas claim three medals at Guadalajara Grand Prix

Azerbaijan Materials 19 October 2025 10:05 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani judokas claim three medals at Guadalajara Grand Prix

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Azerbaijani judokas achieved impressive results at the Grand Prix tournament held in Guadalajara, Mexico, securing a total of three medals — two gold and one bronze, Trend reports.

Hidayat Heydarov, competing in the 73 kg weight category, claimed the gold medal after defeating Khusniddin Kerimov of the Czech Republic in the final.

Another gold came from Vusal Kalandarzade in the 81 kg category, who triumphed over Finnish judoka Eetu Ihanamaki in the decisive match.

Rashid Mamedaliyev (73 kg) earned the bronze medal for Azerbaijan by overcoming Canadian athlete Justin Lemirzen in the bout for third place.

