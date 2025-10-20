Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkic Investment Fund, IsDB discuss joint initiatives to boost regional investment

Economy Materials 20 October 2025 11:15 (UTC +04:00)
Turkic Investment Fund, IsDB discuss joint initiatives to boost regional investment
Photo: TIF

Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Baghdad Amreyev, President of the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF), met with Mohamed Sharaf, Treasurer of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the two institutions across a range of areas of mutual interest. Amreyev emphasized that TIF’s mission is to act as a catalyst for trade, investment, and economic cooperation among Turkic states, while enhancing participation in the global economy. Initially, the Fund will prioritize cross-border projects that improve connectivity and accelerate regional integration.

Sharaf expressed IsDB’s readiness to share its project pipeline relevant to TIF’s mandate and priorities, opening new avenues for collaboration. The Bank also offered to provide insights into its operational practices, including treasury management, banking operations, and resource mobilization frameworks.

Both sides agreed to explore opportunities in investment operations, co-financing, and private sector development. Discussions highlighted the value of knowledge exchange on liquidity operations and investor relations, where IsDB’s experience can serve as a useful reference for TIF as it scales its activities.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of TIF and IsDB to deepen institutional cooperation and promote sustainable economic development in member states through joint initiatives, leveraging their complementary strengths to maximize impact.

