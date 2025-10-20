Iran-Russia ties strengthen across all sectors – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.​ Cooperation between Iran and Russia is advancing across all sectors, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on October 20, ​Trend reports.

Baghaei highlighted that Tehran and Moscow have signed several substantial and strategic agreements. The most recent of these is the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, which recently came into force. The agreement covers multiple areas, including defense cooperation.

“Iran, Russia, and the majority of the international community consider that United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, with all its restrictions, ended on October 18. Accordingly, military and defense cooperation between Iran and Russia will continue robustly within the framework of existing agreements,” he said.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, consisting of 47 clauses, was signed on January 17, 2025, and came into effect on October 2, 2025.

