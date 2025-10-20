Azerbaijan unveils timing for launch of new solar power plants in Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The foundation for the 50 MW 'Shams' and 50 MW 'Ufuq' solar power plants in Jabrayil is expected to be laid in the near future, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov shared in his article titled "Azerbaijan Becomes a Regional Energy Hub", Trend reports.

"The construction of the country’s first renewable energy project awarded through an auction - the 100 MW Gobustan Solar Power Plant - is already underway, and intensive work is progressing on another 100 MW solar energy project," he said.

According to the minister, with the implementation of these initiatives, the share of renewables in installed power capacity will reach 33.7 percent by 2027.

"The annual generation of 5 billion kWh of electricity from these plants will help save more than 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas and cut emissions by up to 2.3 million tons," Minister Shahbazov noted.