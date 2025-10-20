Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan ties reach strategic highs - Kazakh expert

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 20.​ Relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have reached their peak, Amina Kosbayeva, an expert at the Institute of Eurasian Integration of Kazakhstan, told Trend

Speaking ahead of President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Astana, Kosbayeva stated that both countries have signed numerous agreements covering diverse areas of cooperation.

"Significant progress is evident in the development of major transport corridors, with both countries playing a central role in advancing the Middle Corridor. Bilateral relations today are defined by a strong strategic partnership," she noted.

Kosbayeva emphasized that the potential for bilateral cooperation remains vast.

“Since 2020, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has increased fivefold. While some may see this as modest compared to the goal of reaching $1 billion, the potential and opportunities are clearly present,” she said.

The Kazakh expert added that Azerbaijan’s steady industrial growth opens new avenues for economic collaboration.

"Notably, a Kazakh-Azerbaijani business forum is set to take place during the visit. I believe this event will play a crucial role in translating intergovernmental agreements into tangible outcomes through real contracts and partnerships between companies from both countries," she concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel