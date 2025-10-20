Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan chart path to Middle Corridor development

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 20. Head of Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna Holding Nurlan Zhakupov and Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Chairman of the AZCON Supervisory Board Rashad Nabiyev, discussed the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), Trend reports via Samruk-Kazyna.

The holding noted that last year, rail freight traffic along the route reached a historic high of 4.5 million tons.

At the same time, the export potential of Kazakh cargo is estimated at up to 10 million tons per year.

Considering the growth of container transport along the route, Kazmortransflot (KMTF), a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, and Abu Dhabi Ports (ADP) signed an agreement for the construction of container ships.

“Following the results of the tender, the project will be implemented at Baku Shipyard, which is part of AZCON Holding. By 2027, two container ships are planned to be built and transferred to the KMTF–ADP joint venture—CIMS (Caspian Integrated Maritime Solutions), the Samruk-Kazyna communique pointed out.

The meeting also discussed the progress of the project to build a fiber-optic communication line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. The operators of the project are Kazakhtelecom JSC and Azertelecom Int. LLC.

