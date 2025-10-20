Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan expand strategic co-op and security efforts - analyst on President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Astana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are taking an important step towards strengthening cooperation and regional security, an expert at the Institute of Eurasian Integration of Kazakhstan, Amina Kosbayeva told Trend.

“The visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Kazakhstan has the potential to give a new impetus to bilateral relations. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are making a significant step not only in developing their partnership but also in enhancing cooperation and security across the entire region,” she said.

Kosbayeva noted that relations between the two countries are currently at their peak. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have built a stable strategic partnership based on shared history, cultural affinity, and aligned geopolitical interests.

“In recent years, interaction between the states has noticeably intensified. Regular high-level visits, increased inter-parliamentary dialogue, and a rise in joint projects have injected new momentum into the relationship. Particularly impressive is the growth in trade turnover and cooperation in the transport and logistics sector: over the past five years, freight volumes on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route have increased sixfold,” the expert said.

According to her, this clearly demonstrates the potential of the two countries as key links in the Eurasian transport system. An important milestone was also the establishment of a joint Direct Investment Fund worth $300 million, which has opened up new opportunities for business cooperation.

“Special attention deserves the development of the Middle Corridor, one of the most promising routes between Europe and Asia. Its advantages include geographic compactness, political stability, and a significant reduction in delivery times. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are the main drivers of this project, transforming it from a regional initiative into a continental-scale route,” Kosbayeva added.

The expert emphasized that the Zangezur corridor, which will connect the Caspian Sea with Türkiye, could play a significant role for Kazakhstan by enhancing the transport connectivity of Turkic countries. She said this route has the potential to strengthen the countries’ positions within the Eurasian communications network, making the region more integrated and logistically diversified.

“Equally important is the cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan occupy central roles in this alliance, giving it real economic and political substance. Joint efforts to develop the Middle Corridor, as well as energy and humanitarian projects, strengthen cooperation among all countries in the region,” she said.

Kosbayeva added that the upcoming Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan business forum promises to be a fruitful platform for cooperation. It will facilitate direct dialogue between business communities and help translate political agreements into concrete investment projects. The expert expects particular focus on logistics, digitalization, agriculture, and green energy.