North-South Corridor stands central to ECO's future relations - chairperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.​ Regional initiatives like the North-South International Transport Corridor remain central to enhancing economic and international ties among member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), said Ontalap Onalbayev, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Iran and current Chairman of the ECO Council of Permanent Representatives (CPR), Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting in Iran’s Zanjan Province attended by officials from ECO member countries, Onalbayev noted that sectors such as energy, agriculture, and joint development projects also contribute to strengthening these ties.

The official stressed that regional economic cooperation through joint mechanisms involving ECO members is crucial. With the solidarity of member states, developing regional collaboration is essential for shaping a better future, he said, highlighting the region’s natural resources and human capital as key potential drivers for sustainable development.

Onalbayev added the region’s considerable potential, including abundant natural resources and a skilled workforce, which can serve as a foundation for sustainable development.

The three-day ECO meeting commenced today in Iran, bringing together ambassadors and representatives from member states. The agenda includes a series of discussions on industry, mining, agriculture, and service sectors.

