Tajikistan, Uzbekistan’s Fergana region report growth in trade turnover

Photo: Executive Authority of the Sughd Region

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan’s Fergana Region are deepening cross-border cooperation, with trade turnover showing steady growth since the start of the year. The recent meeting between regional leaders, held during the first Fergana Peace Forum, highlighted the two sides’ commitment to expanding economic, agricultural, and cultural ties as part of their broader agenda to strengthen good-neighborly relations.

