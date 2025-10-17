Yelo Bank held an event dedicated to women’s health

Yelo Bank consistently prioritizes the health and well-being of its female employees. As part of World Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), the Bank organized a special educational seminar.



During the event, a professional oncologist-gynecologist from Referans Hayat Hospital spoke in detail about women’s health, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis and regular preventive examinations. The seminar also gave employees the opportunity to ask questions, receive practical advice, and expand their knowledge on this vital topic.



Caring for women’s health is the foundation of a stronger and more sustainable future — both in the workplace and in society at large. Yelo Bank will continue to support initiatives that promote the health, awareness, and well-being of its employees.



