Azerbaijani FM meets Director General of OIC Labor Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Director General of the Labor Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Azar Bayramov, on October 17, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The meeting focused on the activities and future plans of the newly established Labor Center, which operates as one of the specialized bodies of the OIC. The sides also exchanged views on the current cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the OIC, preparations for the upcoming OIC Summit to be held in Azerbaijan next year, and other high-level events.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the close partnership established with the organization and emphasized that the labor center, founded during the 5th Conference of OIC Labor Ministers in Baku, will further advance relations within the framework of the organization. He noted confidence that the Center’s initiatives will contribute to expanding cooperation among member states in the areas of labor, employment, social protection, and human capital development.

The meeting encompassed a discourse on additional topics of reciprocal significance.

