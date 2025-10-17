Azerbaijan estimates its total area cleared of landmines and UXO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. More than 233,000 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Azerbaijan so far, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov told media, Trend reports.

"Since the Second Karabakh War, there have been 409 recorded incidents involving our citizens and landmines, resulting in 70 fatalities among the populace," he explained.

From October 6 through October 12, 77 anti-personnel mines, 100 anti-tank mines, and 1,584 UXO were found and neutralized during demining operations in the liberated territories. Besides, 1,497.5 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in the reporting period.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

