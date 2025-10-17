Azerbaijan announces latest figures on mine incident victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. As many as 409 Azerbaijani citizens have died and suffered various degrees of injuries as a result of mine incidents since the Second Karabakh War, despite the ongoing clearance and awareness-raising activities, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said at the opening ceremony of the Amputee Football Nations League, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan is one of the countries most affected by the mine problem in Europe, and more than 1.5 million mines have been buried in the liberated territories.

The ANAMA official stressed that the development of the Amputee Football platform in Azerbaijan and thanked everyone who supported the holding of such an international event in our country, including the World Amputee Football Federation, Mateusz Vidlak personally, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan, SOCAR and Neftchi Sports Club, which provided assistance in holding the games in our country.

"We would like to express our gratitude once again to everyone who has contributed to the reintegration of landmine victims and other people with disabilities into society through amputee football. We highly value these games, held for the first time in our country, and wish the teams success," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel