Greece outlines four principles for EU security at Brussels meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Deputy Minister of National Defense Thanasis Davakis participated in the meeting of the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council in the configuration of Defense Ministers, held in Brussels, Trend reports.

The Defense Ministers of the 27 member states, under the chairmanship of the Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, discussed further strengthening the EU’s political and military readiness.

In his statement, the Deputy Minister emphasized that Greece approaches the issue of European defense within a framework based on four principles.

First, he stressed the need for Europe to follow a comprehensive approach in assessing and addressing threats.

Second, he pointed out that the pursuit of speed should not lead to overlooking the fundamental security interests of EU member states in the process of developing defense cooperation with third countries.

Third, he highlighted air defense as a priority area, noting that protecting the EU’s eastern borders from north to south has become even more necessary.

Finally, he reminded that Europe’s strength lies in unity, cooperation, and achieving economies of scale, and called on the member states to collaborate in this direction.